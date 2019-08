A group of citizens came together to remember those who were killed in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

Roughly 60 community members gathered at San Agustin Plaza on Sunday evening to pray for those who were affected by the tragic events.

Organizers held the event to not only pray for those affected by the tragedy but to also take a stand against hate.

The vigil started at 8 in the evening and ran for about an hour.