Laredo deemed city with least auto thefts

We rely on our vehicles every single day, but what would happen if your vehicle is stolen?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says Laredo ranked as the least likely city to get your vehicle stolen in Texas.

Laredo come in at number 286 in the nation, according to the report.

A Laredo newcomer says she believes the report.

“I just think it’s no fear really of any crime or anything like that happening which is a little strange because the stigma of a border town. You know it’s not a good one but honestly I feel pretty safe here I don’t feel in danger” TAMIU Student, Janelle Silver said.

This is the second year in a row where Laredo is attached to the national survey.

To continue their efforts in raising awareness, the Laredo police department will be doing events throughout July, as part of "Watch your Car" initiative.