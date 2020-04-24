Laredo has got the digits, triple digits!

While other parts up north are still dealing with slightly above freezing temperatures, here in south Texas it's already summertime!

After a week of being in the 90s, the boys of summer have made a stop in the Gateway City to show us what we can expect in the months to come.

On Friday morning we will start out in the low 70s with some haze and patches of fog.

By the afternoon we are expecting a high of 102 degrees, which could feel hotter due to the humdity and the heat index.

Luckily, these triple digits won't last long, we are expecting to drop in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday which is still hot but cooler than 100 degrees.

On Monday we are expecting a high of 94 degrees.

Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will continue to be stuck in the mid-90s.

We could see a chance of showers on Wednesday, but only time will tell if that will transpire.