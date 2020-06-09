Laredo hits peak mosquito season

Just a few days ago, a mosquito caught north of Houston tested positive for West Nile virus.



Thankfully, there are no cases in Laredo and local officials are working to keep it that way.

Local health officials say mosquitoes are found in our area all year long but the peak season runs from right now, beginning from May through October.

Richard Chamberlain, the Interim Director for the Laredo Health Department, says this season so far no mosquito-borne diseases have been reported in the Webb County area.

However, he adds it's important to continue preventative efforts.



Chamberlain says the Health Department fumigates and larvicides around town to stop the spread of mosquito breeding.



During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and influenza season not to far away, Chamberlain says it is important to be aware of mosquito-borne infections because concurrent infections can happen.

"Currently, all literature states mosquitoes can not transmit COVID-19, but the co-infection is something we want people to be fully aware of. Especially, as we go in the flu season. We are advocating to reducing for mosquitoes to have co-infection but also advocating for vaccines coming up this season with influenza."

He adds that the city lays out traps to capture mosquitoes, which are then sent off to screening labs weekly.



These lab results will notify if the local mosquito population is carrying mosquito-borne diseases.

It is suggested people get rid of any standing water around their property and spraying regularly for mosquitos.