Laredo kicks off Police Week with 5K Run

There were a few raindrops on Saturday morning, but not nearly enough to stop the Laredo Police from hosting their 5K Run.

The Laredo Police Department held its 5k Run & Walk in honor of Police Week.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as a day to commemorate fallen officers.

As an effort to kick off the week, hundreds of community members laced up their shoes and running jackets to honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Organizers say this is a great way to give thanks to those who put their lives on the line on a daily basis.

The Nuevo Laredo Police Department also took part in the event.