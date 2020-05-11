Laredo libraries adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

The doors of Laredo's Public Libraries might be closed, but they continue to service the community.

The staff at all the branches have been adapting to the new normal. They have had to shift their services to benefit and accommodate those who remain home.



Librarian Danielle Burn says kids are the ones who miss the library the most, so they have focused on developing options for them to enjoy at home.

Tuesday through Thursday, the library offers virtual story time in English and Spanish on its Facebook page called "Reader Bear."



If your child prefers a more intimate setting, story time for smaller groups is also being offered.

Probably one of the coolest features is that the library offer virtual science projects.



Burns says the community has been responding well despite the building not being open.

"I think Laredo has been positive and welcoming as we try doing our best. We are focusing on the play time, family time, literacy. All those components but in your own domain."

The public can check out books online and pick them up curbside.



Burns says because of the situation, they are allowing people to check out more than just books. Game boards, science kits, and tablets are also allowed to be checked out.