Laredo man admits to smuggling illegal aliens into the U.S.

A Laredo resident admits to trying to smuggle more than 70 people through a Webb County checkpoint.

Court documents say, John Bryan Meredith, drove a tractor-trailer to the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 83 back in July.

Soon after, a k-9 alerted the agents of something suspicious inside and when they checked they found more than 70 people inside the trailer.

Meredith claimed a friend asked him to drive the trailer to Uvalde, where another driver would meet him.

In Janurary he will learn his sentencing.