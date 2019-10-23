Laredo named one of the best cities to celebrate Halloween

With Halloween, eight days away, a new study by WalletHub ranks Laredo as one of the best places to celebrate the holiday.

When compared to 100 largest cities in the United States, the Gateway City took the 15th spot for the best place to celebrate all Hallows' Eve.

In order to determine the best places, researchers looked at trick or treater-friendly areas, weather and overall Halloween fun.

The study gave Laredo a three in Treat-or-Treater friendly, 72 in weather, and 100 in overall fun.

Big cities like new york, Los Angeles, and Boston took the first three spots.

To see the full study you can click here.