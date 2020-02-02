Laredo native set to perform during halftime show

A graduate of Alexander High School class of 2011 is set to perform in not her first, but second halftime show.

Kelly Sherwood is a current Miami Dolphins Cheerleader.

She and many have been rehearsing for weeks, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are headlining the halftime show.

Sherwood will be escorting Lawrence Taylor during the pre-game show, as the NFL celebrates 100 years.

Kelly says her dream was to be an NFL cheerleader and seeing herself perform with other incredible superstars is a dream come true.

Sherwood is a former Houston Texans and Dallas Mavericks cheerleader.

She was part of the performance in 2017.