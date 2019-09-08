Laredo officials shave heads for Childhood Cancer Awareness

In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a group of local law enforcement officers decided to show their support one haircut at a time.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is recognized every September by organizations around the world.

In an effort to shed light on the condition, “Smiles From Heaven” decided to invite the community to go bald as a way to stand by our young cancer fighters and survivors.

A group of local officials from the Laredo Police Department and fire department decided to sit in the chair to get their head shaved.

Officers say they want to let the little warriors know that they are not alone in their battle.