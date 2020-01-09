Laredo police disproves crime stigma in our city

2019 was a chaotic year for our sister city as violence plagued Nuevo Laredo. On this side of the border, the gateway city thankfully did not experience the same fate.

Police say the two cities do not even compare. There is a night and day difference between the gateway city and our sister city, especially when it comes to the misconception of being a border town.

Over the past year Laredo police say they have seen only six homicides and double digit reductions in crime.

They add that when national news organizations report on the crime just south of us in Mexico, that those who do not live in our city assume the violence plagues Laredo as well.

The department has gotten calls from applicants in larger metro cities such as a Dallas and Houston who are afraid to make the move because of the misconception.

Despite police saying Laredo is a safe city to live in, Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says our city for a long time has lived with the stigma of what's going on in Mexico.

"You're talking about a rather unstable environment unfortunately for the people in Nuevo Laredo, living with the instability of at any moment a break out of violence could happen/occur and they have to just ride it out, and hopefully they won't be at the wrong place at the wrong time, happens at night, happens during the day. The city hasn't been the same for a long time."

Investigator Baeza adds PD does work together with other law enforcement agencies in order to prevent a spillover from happening here in Laredo.

As far as what the most common type of crime that plagues us here in Laredo, police actually say it's vehicle break-ins and people leaving their valuables in their vehicles for people to steal.

They still encourage the community: if you see something, say something.

Police say the worst crime period here in Laredo was back from 2003 to 2007.

However, in 2010 Laredo police only reported 3 homicides for the year the least in the last 20 years.