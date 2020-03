A member of the local law enforcement community is arrested for allegedly getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

It happened at about three in the morning this past Saturday when a DPS trooper pulled over a vehicle by Shiloh Drive and Kirby.

The trooper suspected the driver, 49-year-old Carlos Adan, of being intoxicated and was detained.

It turns out Adan is a 28 year veteran patrol sergeant with the Laredo Police Department.

He was off-duty at the time of the incident.