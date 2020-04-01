Laredo police stop drivers to warn them of new restrictions

If you were driving down McPherson or Bustamante early Wednesday, you may have seen a good amount of officers stopping drivers along the road.

Laredo police were out and about educating the public of the new restrictions put in place.

Police Chief Claudio Trevino assures the public these were not checkpoints and no citations were given out.

The officers were simply explaining the new orders to people driving by.

"We're not doing this style of enforcement at this time. If it escalates to that and we see a need for that, we will announce it. We will consulate it with our legal team and this was just occurring to give information to motorists who were giving information to our officers."

However, police continue to enforce the current restrictions.



Chief Trevino says they've received 44 calls of complaints and issued five citations on two businesses and three individuals.