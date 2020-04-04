Laredo reports 718 positive cases of COVID-19

The City of Laredo and Webb County are reporting over 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus in our area. As of Monday, June 15th, the city has submitted 6,002 tests, out of that total amount, 718 have come back positive, 4,660 are negative and 624 are still pending. When looking at the statistics, 209 cases are currently active, 489 patients have fully recovered and no new deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, the city is still pending test results from other testing sites, 402 of which are said to be presumed negative.

City and county officials have reported over a dozen new coronavirus cases here in our area.

As of Friday June 12th, the city has submitted 5,846 tests and out of that amount, 675 have come back positive; 4,433 are negative and 738 are still pending.

According to the city’s statistics, 190 cases are currently active, 465 have recovered and no new deaths have been reported.

The city is still pending 470 test results from other testing sites, 268 of the cases are presumed to be negative.

Earlier this week, health officials attributed the spike in cases to the increase in testing.

Officials with the city and county are reporting nearly a dozen new cases of COVID-19 in our area.

As of Thursday, June 11th, the city has submitted a total of 5,766 tests and out of that amount 661 have come back positive, 4,380 negative and 725 are still pending.

According to the city’s statistics, 176 of those positive cases remain active, 465 patients have made a full recovery and no new deaths have been reported. That number remains at 20.

The city is still pending 457 results from testing sites; roughly 268 of those cases are presumed to be negative.

Health officials attribute the pending results from various testing sites as a result of the recent increase in cases.

The city continues to advise the public to keep practicing the safety measures that they have put in place since the start of the pandemic as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

Local officials are reporting another series of coronavirus cases in Laredo.

According to the city’s statistics, 5,715 tests have been submitted, out of that total amount, 652 patients tested positive, 4,358 are negative and 705 are still pending.

So far 14 patients are currently hospitalized, 457 have recovered and no new deaths have been reported. That number remains at 20.

The city is still pending 446 test results from other testing sites, 259 are presumed to be negative.

According to city officials, eight patients are currently in ICU.

City and county officials are reporting another series of coronavirus cases in our area.

According to the city’s daily update, they have submitted a total of 5,562 tests, out of that total amount, 634 results have come back positive, 4,240 are negative and 688 are pending.

The city says 167 cases are currently active and 447 have made a full recovery.

Officials are still pending 429 results from other testing sites, 259 of which are presumed to be negative.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 20.

The city is reminding residents that although many businesses are starting to re-open the coronavirus is still a big issue in our community.

They encourage others to prevent the spread by wearing a facemask, practice social distancing and practice good hygiene.

The City of Laredo and Webb County are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as another death due to the virus.

As of Monday, June 8th, the city has submitted a total of 5,424 tests, out of that amount, 608 have come back positive, 4,080 are negative and 736 results are still pending.

According to the city’s statistics 149 cases remain active, 439 have full recovered and another death was reported over the weekend.

Officials say the patient was a woman in her 70s that had underlying health conditions.

She passed away on Friday at Doctors Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Although more businesses are opening up and we are seeing a slow decline in cases, the city is still urging residents to practice social distancing and wear a facemask when out in public.

Local officials are reporting another series of coronavirus cases in our area.

As of June 4th, the city has submitted 5,304 tests, out of that total amount, 574 have come back positive, 3,855 have come back negative and 875 are still pending.

According to the city's statistics, 131 cases remain active, 424 have fully recovered and no new deaths have been reported at this time.

Officials are still pending 646 test results from other entities and 229 are presumed to be negative.

Although we are starting to see a decrease in positive cases, the city is reminding the community to prevent the spread and practice social distancing, wear a facemask, and avoid large gatherings.

As of Wednesday, June 3rd, the city has submitted a total of 5,292 tests, out of that amount, 565 have come back positive, 3,845 have come back negative and 882 are pending.

Fortunately, 409 patients have recovered from the virus, and no new deaths have been reported. That number remains at 19.

Meanwhile 14 patients are currently hospitalized.

The city is encouraging the community to keep practicing social distancing and wear a facemask when out in public places to prevent the spread of the virus.

Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County are reporting another case of COVID-19 in our area.

As of Tuesday, June 2nd, officials have submitted 5,232 tests, out of that total amount, 552 cases have come back positive, 3,820 have come back negative and 860 are still pending.

Out of the 552 that are positive, 124 cases are currently active, and 409 have fully recovered.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 19.

So far, the city is still waiting on 664 pending cases from other testing sites, 196 of those cases are presumed to be negative.

Although we are starting to see a decrease in positive cases, the city is reminding the community to prevent the spread and practice social distancing, wear a facemask, and avoid large gatherings.

There are three additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Laredo and Webb County bringing our total to 551.

According to the city, of those cases, 135 are currently active, 397 have recovered and 19 have passed away.

More than 5,200 people have been tested for the coronavirus with over 38-hundred being negative.

There are now 850 tests pending as of now.

Officials with the city and county are reporting another series of coronavirus cases in our area.

As of May 31st, the city has submitted a total of 5,174 tests and out of that total amount, 548 have come back positive, 3,780 are negative and 846 are pending.

So far, the 397 patients have recovered from the virus, 132 cases remain active and no new deaths have been reported.

The city is still waiting on 657 pending results, so far 188 are presumed to be negative.

City officials encourage residents to keep practicing social distancing and wear a facemask when entering public places.

As of Friday, May 29th, the city has submitted 5,122 tests and out of that amount, 540 have come back positive, 3,751 are negative and 831 are pending.

According to the city’s website, no deaths have been reported, 370 patients have recovered, and 151 cases remain active.

The city is still pending 701 results from other entities. They say 130 are presumed to be negative.

Although we are starting to see a decrease in cases, the city is advising the community to keep practicing social distancing and wear a facemask.

Officials with the city and the county are reporting another series of coronavirus cases in our area.

As of Thursday, May 28th the city has submitted 4,860 tests, and out of that amount, 535 cases are positive and 3,606 are negative.

According to the city’s website, 168 cases are active, 348 have recovered and no new deaths have been reported.

The city is still pending 589 cases and 130 are presumed to be negative.

Officials with the city of Laredo continue to stress the importance of maintaining social distance and wearing a facemask.

Officials with the city and county are only reporting a few new positive cases of COVID-19 in our area.

As of Wednesday, May 27th, the city has submitted a total of 4,741 tests and out of that number, 524 have come back positive, 3,504 have come back negative and 713 remain pending.

The city is still pending 608 cases from other entities and 105 cases are presumed to be negative.

So far, 348 patients have recovered, 16 are currently hospitalized and 19 have died due to the virus.

The city has decided to extend its emergency order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They encourage citizens to keep practicing social distancing and wear masks when going out to public places.

Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County have reported another series of coronavirus cases in our area.

As of Tuesday, May 26th, the city has submitted 4,608 tests and out of that amount 521 have come back positive, 3,457 have come back negative and 630 are still pending.

Now the city is still pending an additional 525 cases from other entities but they say there are 105 presumptively negative cases.

Officials are monitoring 160 active cases and 342 have successfully recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported in our area. That number remains at 19.

Officials with the city and county have reported another series of COVID-19 cases as well as another death.

As on May 24th, the city has submitted a total of 4,563 tests and out of that total amount, 516 have come back positive, 3,184 have come back negative and 863 still remain pending.

The city also did confirm that someone did pass away due to complications with COVID-19 over the weekend, putting our death toll at 19.

According to officials, the patient was a man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions.

According to the city's statistics, 342 people have recovered from the virus, and they are still monitoring 155 active cases.

They are also pending 273 cases from the Texas Military.

Health officials continue to stress the importance of keeping up with the city's safety guidelines they have set in place.

They say that a patient can be diagnosed with COVID-19 without showing any symptoms.

As of Friday, May 22nd the city confirms 502 cases of COVID-19.

The city has submitted 4,475 tests, out of that total 502 have come back positive, 3,120 have come back negative and 853 are pending.

There are currently 158 active cases they are still monitoring and 105 cases that are presumed to be negative.

Officials are still pending 273 test results form the Texas Military and 326 patients have recovered.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 18.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4954.

City and county officials are reporting another series of positive coronavirus cases in our area.

As of Thursday, May 21st, the city has submitted 4,407 tests, out of that total 500 have come back positive, 3,050 have come back negative and 857 are pending.

Now when looking at the city stats, there are currently 173 active cases they are still monitoring and 105 cases that are presumed to be negative.

Officials are still pending 273 test results form the Texas Military and 309 patients have recovered.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 18.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4954.

Officials with the city and county have reported another series of coronavirus case in our area.

On Wednesday, the city announced that out of 4,312 tests, 498 came back positive, 2,996 are negative and 818 are still pending.

According to the city’s statistical report, 179 are still active, 100 cases are presumed to be negative, and 301 patients recovered.

The city is still pending 273 test results from the Texas Military’s testing.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported, that number remains at 18.

With more businesses set to re-open this weekend, the city encourages residents to keep following through with some of the safety measures that have been set in place.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4954.

Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb county have reported another series of coronavirus cases in our area.

As of Monday, May 18th, the city has submitted 4,137 tests, out of that amount, 479 have tested positive, 2,879 have come back negative and 779 are still pending.

The city did confirm that someone passed away due to complications with COVID-19 over the weekend making it the 18th reported death in our area.

According to the city website, 176 cases remain active and 285 have recovered.

For any questions about the coronavirus, you are asked to call the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

As of Friday, May 15th, the city has submitted 4,014 tests, out of that total amount, 469 have tested positive for the coronavirus, 2,796 have come back negative and 749 are still pending.

According to the city's report, 289 cases have recovered and 183 remain active.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 17.

As of Thursday, May 14th, out of 3,813 tests, the city has reported a total of 451 positive cases of COVID-19, 2,617 negative results, and 745 that are still pending.

According to the city’s website, 185 cases remain active, 249 have recovered and no new deaths have been reported.

That number remains at 17; however, in Nuevo Laredo they did recently confirm a death, bringing their death toll up to 10.

Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County have reported only one new coronavirus case in our area.

As of Wednesday, May 13th, the city has submitted a total of 3,715 tests and out of that total amount, 445 have come back positive and 2,567 are negative; meanwhile, 703 cases are still pending.

Now the city did confirm that 231 patients have recovered and 197 cases remain active.

Fortunately, no new deaths were reported, that number remains at 17.

The city encourages the community to prevent the spread by keeping up with the city’s orders which includes wearing a facemask, practice social distancing, and avoid hosting large gatherings.

For any questions about the coronavirus, you are asked to call the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

As of Tuesday, May 12th, the city has submitted 3,422 tests and out of that total amount, 444 have come back positive, and 2,235 have come back negative; meanwhile, 743 tests are still pending.

According to statistics provided by the city, 204 cases are currently active, 223 patients have recovered, and no new deaths have been reported; that number remains at 17.

The city encourages the community to prevent the spread by keeping up with the city’s orders which includes wearing a facemask, practice social distancing, and avoid hosting large gatherings.

For any questions about the coronavirus, you are asked to call the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

The City of Laredo and Webb County are reporting a couple of cases of COVID-19 in our area.

As of Monday, May 11th, a total of 3,314 tests have been submitted, out of that total amount, 437 have come back positive, 2,150 have come back negative and 209 have recovered.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 17

The city continues to stress the importance of maintaining that social distancing and avoid hosting large gatherings.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus, you can contact the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County have reported a series of positive COVID-19 cases in our area over the weekend.

As of May 10th, a total of 3,267 tests have been submitted, and out of that total amount, 435 people have tested positive; meanwhile, 2,147 have tested negative and 685 are still pending.

Fortunately, no deaths were reported, that number remains at 17 and 209 patients have recovered from the virus.

The city continues to stress the importance of maintaining that social distancing and avoid hosting large gatherings.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus, you can contact the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

Officials with the city and Webb County have announced nearly a dozen new cases of COVID-19 in our area.

As of Friday, May 8th, the city has submitted 3,154 tests and out of that total amount, 424 have tested positive, and 2,050 have come back negative.

So far 680 test results are still pending and 193 patients have recovered.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported at this time, that number remains at 17.

City and county officials have reported four additional coronavirus cases in our area.

As of Thursday, May 7th, 2,881 tests have been submitted, out of that total amount, 414 have tested positive, 1,977 have tested negative and 490 are pending.

Officials say 20 people have recently recovered from the virus, putting our total amount at 182.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 17.

The city encourages residents to prevent the spread of the virus by keeping up with the city’s orders.

City and County officials have reported ten additional cases of COVID-19 bringing our total up to 410.

As of Wednesday, May 6th, the city has submitted 2,860 tests, out of that total amount, 1,960 have tested negative, 490 results are still pending, and 154 patients have recovered.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 17.

The city and county continue to stress the importance of maintaining social distancing and to keep wearing a facemask when you are out and about.

If you have any questions regarding the coronavirus, you are asked to call 956-795-4954.

Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County are reporting another series of COVID-19 in our area, bringing the total up to 400.

As of Tuesday, May 5th, the city has submitted 2,815 tests, out of that total amount, 1,935 have come back negative, 480 are still pending and 144 have recovered.

The last death related to COVID-19 was reported on Monday, putting our death toll at 17.

The City of Laredo encourages the community to keep following the orders that have been set in place.

If you have any questions regarding the coronavirus, you can call 956-795-4954.

Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed several new COVID-19 cases in our area as well as another death.

As of May 4th, the city has submitted 2,714 tests and out of that total amount, 396 have come back positive and 1,918 have come back negative.

So far, 400 test results are still pending and 124 patients have recovered from the virus.

Officials say another patient succumbed to the virus over the weekend.

Officials say the patient was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions who had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at Doctors Hospital.

She passed away on Sunday, May 3rd due to complications with the virus.

The city, county, and Doctors Hospital offered their sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss as well as others who have lost someone to the coronavirus.

City officials have reported several new positive of cases of COVID-19 in our area.

As of May 3rd, 2,656 tests have been submitted, out of that amount, 391 have tested positive and 1,918 have come back negative.

Nearly 400 test results are still pending, and a total of 120 people have recovered from the virus.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 16.

The city continues to stress the importance of keeping up with the orders that have been set in place such as social distancing, face-covering, and avoid gathering in large crowds.

If you have any questions regarding the coronavirus, you can call the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

City and County officials are reporting five more positive cases of COVID-19 in our area.

As of Friday, May 1st, 2,513 tests have been submitted, out of that amount, 368 have come back positive, 1,670 have come back negative and 475 results still pending.

Fortunately, 105 patients have recovered and no new deaths have been reported.

A total of 16 people have died due to COVID-19 complications and 21 remain hospitalized at the moment.

Although the facemask ordinance is no longer mandatory, the city is still encouraging residents to prevent the spread and keep following the orders that have been set in place since the start of the pandemic.

Those include social distancing, covering your nose and mouth, practice good hygiene, and avoid large gatherings.

Local officials are reporting another series of positive COVID-19 cases in our area bringing our total to 363.

As of April 30th, the city has submitted 2,423 tests and out of that total 1,598 have come back negative, 462 are pending and 105 have recovered.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 16.

The city is reminding residents to contact them at 956-795-4954 should they have any questions related to the coronavirus.

City of Laredo and Webb County officials are reporting nine positive cases of COVID-19 in our area, bringing our total up to 358.

So far, the city has tested 2,293 and out of that amount, 1,485 have come back negative, 450 are still pending and 102 have recovered.

The 16th death was reported on Tuesday.

Officials say the patient was a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions.

The City of Laredo and Webb County have reported a few more positive cases of COVID-19 in our area.

As of Tuesday, April 28th, the city has tested 2,097 patients, and out of that total amount, 349 have tested positive, 1,398 people have tested negative and 350 results are still pending.

Officials say 102 people have recovered from the virus; meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at 15.

The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed another case of COVID-19 in our area.

As of Monday, April 27th, a total of 1,995 tests have been submitted, out of that total, 346 have come back positive, 1,315 have come back negative and the rest are pending.

According to the city, 93 people have recovered from COVID-19; meanwhile, 15 have passed away.

If you have any questions regarding the coronavirus, you can contact the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County have announced several new cases of COVID-19, two of which have succumbed to the virus.

According to the City of Laredo website, there are a total of 1,965 patients who have been tested, and out of that total, 346 have tested positive, 1,298 are negative, 322 are still pending and 93 patients have recovered.

The city did confirm that three people passed away due to complications with the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

The 13th death was reported on Friday. A woman in her 60s had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at Laredo Medical Center.

LMC released a statement saying, "The Laredo Medical Center family is tremendously saddened by the passing of one of our associates. This person will be dearly missed by coworkers here in the hospital and by loved ones in their family and community. Throughout their longstanding tenure with the organization, this individual provided skilled, compassionate service to patients in direct patient care. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this wonderful person and we pray for them during this tremendously difficult time.”

The 14th death was a man in his 70s who was receiving treatment at LMC and the 15th reported death was a man in his 20s. According to the city, both had underlying health conditions.

The city continues to stress the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing a facemask when going out in public to prevent the spread of the virus.

To view the full statistics of COVID-19 cases in the City of Laredo, click here.