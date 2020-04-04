Laredo reports 98 positive cases of COVID-19, six deaths

The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed 98 positive cases of COVID-19 in our area as well as a sixth death.

The sixth death was a woman in her 70's with underlying health conditions. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at Laredo Medical Center when she died on Saturday, April 4th.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th, a total of 444 persons have been tested, 281 of those tests have resulted negative, and 65 are pending.

So far 7 have recovered, 14 remain hospitalized, and 6 have passed.