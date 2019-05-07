Laredo resident concerned about flooding issues when it rains

With rain still lingering in our forecast, people in one Laredo neighborhood say they continue to see water pour into their homes after every rainfall.

Maria Josefina de Ramos who lives in the 8400 block of Forest Drive says she has put up boards, and sandbags and other materials to stop water from pouring into her garage when it rains.

A year ago, the city bought the home next to hers after people there experienced the same issue.

She says she's hoping the city can come up with a solution.

City officials say they have already created a canal to fix the issue but they will check the creek behind the property to see if something can be done.