Laredo residents rock out to 80s jams in the park

Hundreds of residents rocked out to jams from the 80s as part of a free concert in the park.

On Saturday, the City Parks and Leisure Department held a free concert at North Central Park at the vacant lot behind Best Buy and Conentrix.

Residents got a chance to enjoy some good tunes, eat food from local vendors and enjoy some of their own adult beverages.

The band Bajo Silencio got the crowd pumped and then Voodoo Vibe closed out the set.

City officials say they are planning more events for the future.