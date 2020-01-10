Laredo seeks 3,300 applicants for Census 2020 jobs

Thousands of jobs are coming to Laredo.

The U.S Census Bureau is looking for people who want to make some extra cash.

Census taking will start on March 12 and end on July 31, so that means thousands of jobs are available during that time.

Anyone age 18 and older, such as recent high school graduates, college students, veterans, and others looking for temporary part-time work can fill out the application.

There are different positions available, and depending on the position and your qualifications, you can earn between $13 and $17 an hour.

"We have in this area 3,300 applicants that we're looking for," said Mary Jane Garza, partnership specialist with Census 2020. "We need people from this area, those trusted people that live here, that know the community, to apply. We have jobs that are available in our offices, that we have an area census office here, and we're going to have jobs for those people that we need as enumerators as they go from door to door."

If you're interested in that extra cash, visit 2020census.Gov/jobs for more information.

The process takes about 30 minutes and the selection process begins this month.