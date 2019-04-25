Laredo soldier provides sandals to kids in Africa

A Laredo soldier stationed in Africa makes it his personal mission to help a group of children.

After patrolling the scorching streets of Djibouti on a regular basis, Sergeant 1st class Robert Rodriguez and his platoon say they began to notice a devastating trend, most of the orphans he saw were barefooted.

With the temperatures of 115 and up, Sergeant Rodriguez thought about his own daughters in Laredo, so he made it his personal mission to help the shoeless children.

During his trip back home, he spoke to officials over at Blessed Sacrament where his daughters are enrolled and was able to coordinate a sandal drive.

Four months later, the school had already collected six boxes filled with roughly 500 sandals of different sizes.

After a couple of months in transit, the boxes of sandals and money finally arrived and the sergeant and his platoon were able to distribute the shoes to the children who said they were completely overwhelmed with joy.

Rodriguez is now vowing to continue helping the children living at that orphanage.