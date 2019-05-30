Laredo speller goes the distance

Laredo’s favorite little speller had the opportunity to display her talent on the national stage making it to round three of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sixth-grader Mia Cuevas of Lamar Middle School spelled the word plicated correctly; however, she did not have enough points from the spelling test to make it to the final cut of 50 kids who advanced to the final round scheduled for Thursday.

Mia says she’s proud to know she was able to spell it thanks to all of the hours and practice she dedicated to studying for the event.

Mia also thanked everyone who made her appearance at the spelling bee possible.