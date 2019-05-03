Laredo takes part in National Day of Prayer

Many came together outside the steps of City Hall on Thursday morning to take part in National Day of Prayer.

Local community and church leaders gathered to pray for the nation, state, and community across the United States.

The special day is designated to ask people to turn to God in prayer and meditation.

The day is held annually on the first Thursday of May.

The Chaplain for the Webb County Sheriff's Office says it's important that the community continues to observe the day.

The day was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.