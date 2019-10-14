Laredo teen battling cancer gets visit from Houston Astros player

A local teen battling cancer gets a surprise visit from a major league baseball player and a famous Laredoan.

Former Miss Texas Daniella Rodriguez and her fiancée Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa visited Jalen Garcia.

Jalen is an avid sports lover. He was a football player before being diagnosed in the seventh grade with bone cancer.

The couple heard about Jalen’s battle and decided to visit him at a Houston area hospital where he was showered with Astros gifts.

That’s not all, Carlos Correa scored a walk off home run on Sunday night giving the Astros the win against the Yankees.

As promised, he dedicated the homerun to Jalen saying, “Never forget how much we love you and that love is power”.