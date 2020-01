Laredo officials will be part of the historic signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Mayor Pete Saenz announced that they received an invitation from the White House for the signing of the tri-lateral agreement.

President Trump will sign the deal at the White House on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Pete Saenz says that it is a privilege to be part of the event and that it reinforces the fact that Laredo is the center of trade with Latin America.