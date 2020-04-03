Laredo to receive $3.4 million dollars in coronavirus recovery grants

The City of Laredo will be receiving over three million dollars in federal funds to help with recovery efforts from the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

A total of $3,395,325 was appropriated by Congress last month and comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

U.S. Senator John Cornryn says the outbreak has hit the State of Texas hard and we must protect each other from its effects.

The senator went on to thank the Trump administration for making economic recover in Laredo a top priority during the outbreak.

The grants may be used for coronavirus testing, medical equipment, delivering meals, training health care works, constructing a testing facility and provide grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies.