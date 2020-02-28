Laredo to receive funds through Border Zone Fire Department program

Millions of dollars in grant funding will go towards the fire departments of border cities, which includes Laredo.

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced a million-dollar grant funding through the Border Zone Fire Department program which will support fire departments along the Texas-Mexico border.

These funds will provide equipment, maintenance, and medical supplies to support emergency services associated with border security.

Some of the equipment includes watercraft boats to assist with border operations along the Rio Grande, extrication equipment such as Jaws of Life cutters, and chemical detectors that can be used when responding to HAZMAT situations.

Not only will Laredo receive these funds, but also Brownsville, El Paso, Hidalgo, Rio Grande City, Roma, San Juan, La Grulla, and Jimm Hogg County.