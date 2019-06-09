Laredo wins big at state LULAC Convention

A local organization brought home some huge wins at their national convention.

The Laredo Chapters of the League of United Latin American citizens or LULAC met with other statewide chapters at their annual convention.

This year, Council Twelve of Laredo brought home several historic wins including the 2019 Man of the Year Award and the 2019 Council of the Year Award.

LULAC strives to demonstrate the meaning of Latino advancement.

LULAC is the oldest civil rights organization in the U.S., Council Twelve is one of the first founding councils nationwide and the first chapter in Laredo.

