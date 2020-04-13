Laredoan renews medical license to help during coronavirus crisis

One local Laredoan is working on getting back into the medical profession to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in one of the country’s hardest-hit spots.

Luis Decker has been working at the Laredo Rehab Hospital after breaking away from the medical field a little more than four years ago.

Decker says once the pandemic came to the U.S. and hit locally, he felt this old flame reignited and wanted to help people, so he decided to re-instate his nursing license.

Then he learned the Texas Board of Nurses was actively looking for retired medical workers.

Decker says he will be traveling to New Jersey to work at a hospital for the next 13 weeks to assist.

He’ll be working at Hackensack Meridian Health where the staff will be equipped with personal protective equipment.

It's a bag of mixed-feelings for the family but Decker says that everyone in some shape or form is making sacrifices and stepping up to the plate, even if it's only temporary.

Decker will be working with patients recovering from COVID-19 but those duties could change.

His first day will be in a week.