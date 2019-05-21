Laredoan sentenced to 12 years for money laundering

Another person is headed to prison for taking part in a long term drug enforcement task force investigation dubbed "Tres Equis".

Laredoan Daniel Laurel was found guilty last year of money laundering for the Romero Drug Trafficking Organization.

He was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison.

Court documents say the drug organization used Laurel's bank accounts to funnel money to several states around the county, all involved in drug trafficking.

So far 23 people have been sent to a federal prison in this case.