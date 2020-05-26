Laredoan who worked at meat processing plant in Waterloo passes away

A man from Laredo who was living in Iowa and was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 has passed away.

Jose Ayala who worked at a Tyson meat processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa has succumbed to the virus after his long battle.

Back in early May we told you about Jose’s condition and how his friend Zach Medhaug worked endlessly to locate Jose’s family in Laredo and inform them about his condition.

After taking to social media, Medhaug was able to get in contact with Jose’s family in Laredo.

Zach posted on his Facebook saying "Today Jose has gone in peace to be with his mother, may you rest in peace my friend."