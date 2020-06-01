Laredoans protest against police brutality

Dozens of Laredoans gathered to protest against police brutality over the weekend.

Like many cities across the country, citizens gathered in response to the death of George Floyd and other African Americans at the hands of the police.

Local organization, Red Wing United held the local protest outside of City Hall Saturday.

Many people showed up with signs calling for justice, face masks with the quote "I can’t breathe" and even firearms.

Several speeches were made and even a walk around City Hall to show solidarity.

Laredo Police were present during the demonstration to make sure things did not get out of hand.