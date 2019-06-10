Laredoans brave the boiling heat

Hot temperatures in Laredo have come and gone but not before raising the mercury all the way to the 110 mark on the thermometer.

Although the heat got over 100 degrees, for some residents, it was just another day of living in Laredo.

Local resident James Gutierrez says he didn’t even feel the difference.

If you had to be outside any place in the shade is a good spot.

A.J Stillema is a chef serving food at the block party for Guac-a-mole food truck but on a hot day he’d rather be cooling off at the pool.

Chief Meteorologist Richard “Heatwave” Berler says that Zapata County reached a high of 111 over the weekend.