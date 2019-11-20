Laredoans camp out for Black Friday

Although Thanksgiving and Black Friday are almost a week away, many holiday shoppers are already looking to get first dibs on the deals.

Several holiday shoppers have already started forming a line outside of the Best Buy store located on San Dario Avenue.

Every year, many people rush to the store to get their hands on the latest gadgets such as video game systems, TV's and smart devices.

Things will be different this time around after the second Best Buy store closed its doors earlier this month, leaving only one store in Laredo.

Black Friday takes place on November 29th, but most stores will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.