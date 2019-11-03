Laredoans celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Jamboozie

Laredoans jammed out during the 21st annual Jamboozie over the weekend.

Music, dancing, food vendors and bouncy houses filled the Tres Laredos Park Saturday night as many people made it out.

Not only did participants get to listen to some good music, they also got a chance to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos at the appropriate setting.

As part of a promotion, those who painted their face got to get in at a discount price.

The headliner was Fito Olivares, a widely known Cumbia musician.