Laredoans give back during annual event

With the season of giving officially underway, a non-profit organization teamed up with a local car dealership over the weekend to collect essentials for those in need.

Hundreds of do-gooders stopped by the Sames dealership on Saturday morning for the 14th annual Mission Give Laredo.

Every year the Bethany House teams up with the dealership to collect clothing, shoes, socks and other items for those who stay at the shelter.

During the winter months, the shelter sees an influx of people looking to seek refuge from the cold.

Thanks to the community, the Bethany House was able to fill up two trucks of non-perishables as well as monetary donations.