Laredoans learn home improvement skills during DIY event

This weekend homeowners got a chance to practice their handyman skills while enjoying some food and entertainment.

The Laredo Builder’s Association held its second annual Home Life Laredo event over at the Life Downs indoor pavilion.

Several booths were on display to teach people the basics on some home improvement projects such as how to change a doorknob or cabinet.

Leila Martinez says the builder’s association is the first to do a DIY project where community members can learn several skills.

Another popular tutorial they provided was how to change a carpet.

