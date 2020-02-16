Laredoans line up for laser tag

Hundreds of Laredoans camped out for a chance to get free laser tag for an entire year!

The family amusement center, Main Event opened its doors to the public over the weekend, and as a way to celebrate their grand opening, they decided to have giveaways for the community.

Residents of all ages decided to bust out their lawn chairs, and blankets to wait in line before the doors opened at noon.

Last night at around midnight, Jacob Hernandez, decided to grab a few friends, and wait out the night to be the first people in line.

That’s not the only challenge the arcade has, Main Event says they are going to be giving away $100,000 to anyone who can bowl a perfect game on Monday.

Main Event is located at Mall Del Norte.