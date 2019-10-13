Laredoans paddle on the Rio Grande

Many Laredoans paddled on the river as part of an annual event put together by a local environmental group.

The Rio Grande International Study Center is celebrating 25 years of service to the community and has been hosting a month of fun activities.

Over the weekend, they held their third annual Community Paddle on the River.

The route started at the Max Mandel Golf Course and ended at the El Pico Water Treatment Plant.

Participants had a choice to paddle eight miles on a canoe or kayak.

Manuel Juarez with the Rio Grande International Study Center says it’s a great opportunity to see all the different kinds of birds and butterflies in a whole new setting of Laredo.

A little less than 100 people took part in the event.

Participants say it was quite the ordeal.