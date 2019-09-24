Laredo Commission for Women encourages others to register to vote

Millions of potential voters across the nation celebrated National Voter Registration Day so that come November their voices will be heard during the upcoming election.

September 24th is known as the day when every American is reminded to fulfill their civic duty.

Every fourth Tuesday in September is set aside to let potential voters know they can register for the upcoming election.

Sylvia Palumbo with the Laredo Commission for Women says there’s a number of relevant issues in our community and more voices should be heard.

Palumbo says there are so many issues that are important right now, so everyone should be registered to vote.

The organization even caught the eye of someone who was just passing by.

Vanessa Salazar says she was at LMC to visit a friend in the hospital when she saw the booth.

Before Monday, Salazar had never been registered to vote; however, she says it’s important now more than ever to exercise her right to vote.

The event inspired Vanessa to encourage others to register for the upcoming election.

No matter what side of the political spectrum you belong to, Sylvia says your voice and opinion matter.

This is the first voter registration drive the commission has hosted as recently trained Texas volunteer deputy registrars.

Sylvia says they will have other voter registration drives in the future.