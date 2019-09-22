Laredoans take part in Global Climate Strike

A call for action brought dozens of young Laredoans together in solidarity with other people around the world who are asking for leaders to address climate change.

Many took part in the Global Climate Strike demonstration that took place over the weekend.

Students, teachers, parents, and local activists took part in the walk, which stretched for several blocks on San Bernardo Avenue.

Organizers included the Rio Grande International Study Center, Ecomadres, and several TAMIU instructors.

Hayley Kazen says, the purpose of the event was to get governments around the world to make changes to help reduce carbon emissions to stop the earth from heating up.

An estimated 200 demonstrators took part in the event including several four legged participants.