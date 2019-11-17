Laredoans travel back in time during Pioneer Day event

Laredoans got a chance to take a step back in time over the weekend during the first-ever Pioneer Day event.

Many gathered at North Central Park Saturday morning to embark on a free historical and educational event.

Participants got a chance to take part in several traditional games, activities and even a petting zoo.

The zoo had a camel, goats, rabbits which was easily the most popular attraction.

On top of all that, the Texas Rangers and Legends of Texas put on some historical reenactments for kids and guests of all ages.

The president of Legends of Texas, Brad Gandy says the group tries to educate the values of that time period so we don’t forget about our own history.

The Legends of Texas is an official reenactment group that is based out of Dallas and have performed all around the world.