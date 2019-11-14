Laredo's Builders Association to host Home Life Laredo DIY event

If you are thinking about getting started on some home improvement projects but don’t know where to start, an upcoming event is looking to give homeowners the chance of a lifetime.

Several local organizations are coming together for the 2nd annual Homelife Laredo DIY event.

Homeowners will get a chance to hear from local experts on any questions they have regarding any home improvement project.

It’s not just about homes, there will also be a car show, fajita and bean contest, games and plenty of door prizes.

The event will take place this weekend, November 16th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 17th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Life Fairgrounds located on US Highway 59.

