Las Alturas Nursing center giving blankets for those who tour center

For some people, the cold doesn’t bother them, but for most residents here in south Texas, it can be quite hard to bear.

A local organization has decided to keep the community warm by offering free blankets to those in need.

Las Alturas Nursing & Transitional Care is giving back to the community this holiday season by providing residents with a little bit of comfort.

Las Alturas is a Nursing center that helps patients with long-term physical therapy after undergoing a surgery.

The center is inviting the community to visit their facility located at 4301 North Bartlett Avenue to see some of the many services they offer and to pick up a nice warm blanket.

They will be offering blankets on December 6th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-615-0456.