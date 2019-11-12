Las Lomas Colonias one step closer to better water system

A colonia is one step closer to receiving water directly into their homes.

The residents of the Las Lomas Colonias currently receive their daily water supply through a tanker and truck delivery system.

Tuesday, county commissioners chose Backup Solutions as the company that will design and update the existing facilities so that they can handle the needs of the neighborhood.

Joe Lopez, the Webb County purchasing agent, explains why there is no dollar amount attached to the approval yet.

"That's a part of the negotiations because it was a proposal,” Lopez said. “There were no fees included, that were required. It was more based on their experience on prior jobs that are similar in scope and size. But that is a part of the negotiations that will go through our civil legal department. Once they finalize that, they'll bring back their recommendation to Commissioners Court and at that point they'll award an official contract."

Backup Solutions was the only company that applied for the contract.