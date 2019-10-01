Las Vegas remembers victims of mass shooting

Tuesday night will mark the two year anniversary since the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Two years ago, shots rang out over the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in the shadow of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Authorities later discovered the rapid gunfire was coming from a hotel room 32 floors above as people lay dead and wounded on the ground below.

A total of 58 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured.

Several events are planned to honor of those who lost their lives.

