Last Friday of summer vacation

Prepare for another hot and humid weekend.

This is the last weekend before kids and teachers head back to the classrooms.

On Friday we will start off with 81 degrees but with the humidity, it's going to feel a lot hotter than it actually is.

By the late afternoon hours, we will see a high of 107 with a possible heat index of 110 or higher.

These hot and humid temperatures are not going anywhere anytime soon.

All weekend we are looking at highs in 107, 108 and even 109 by next week.

When you take those kids back to school, make sure they are not spending too much time in the sun.