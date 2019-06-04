Last chance for showers!

Before we head into an extremely hot weekend, we have some fair chances of rain.

On Tuesday, we will start off hot and humid with temperatures in the 80s and make our way into the mid 90s.

Throughout the day we will see a 40 percent chance of rain in some parts of south Texas with our best chance being in the later afternoon.

Then those chances of rain will decrease as we get into Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, it's back to hot and sunny conditions as we make our way back out into the triple digits.

Brace yourselves because we are only going to get hotter from there.

This weekend we are seeing a high of possibly 110 degrees.