Last chance of November rain

As we close out the month of November, it looks like we are going to be expecting some chances of November rain.

On Wednesday, temperatures will start off in the mid to high 60s and we are not going to be getting much warmer than that.

We will also start to see those chances of rain move in during the evening hours bringing our temperatures down to the 50s

Then on Thanksgiving, we are looking at cool temperatures in the 70s and low 60s.

And by Friday and Saturday, we bounce back up to the 80s, so overall we are expecting a warm ending of November which is unexpected given that we had 30-degree temperatures in the middle of the month.

We will just need to wait and see what December brings.