Last chance to register to vote!

If you are looking to make your voice heard during the upcoming elections, you have one last day to register to vote.

Monday, February third is the last chance to sign up or make changes to your voting record.

If you haven’t done so, you can swing by the Webb County Elections Office at the Billy Hall Building located at 1110 Washington Street suite 103.

Their offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the primary elections happening on March third, you may not want to miss this opportunity.

