Last chance to cast your ballot!

Friday is the last day to cast your vote during early voting but the Webb County Elections Office is already hard at work preparing for Super Tuesday.

If you are looking to cast your ballot on Election Day, there are a few changes to be aware of.

On Thursday night the Webb County Elections Office saw a total of 16,702 voters that came out to vote in both the Democratic and the Republican Primary.

By the end of Friday, they are anticipating a turnout that will equal close to 2,700 or 2,900.

Webb County Elections Office Administrator, Jose Salvador Tellez says on Tuesday, the polling sites are going to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Remember if you are going to vote on Election Day, you must vote at your designated precinct based on your address.

Tellez says he is hoping to have the results by 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

