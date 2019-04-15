Last chance to file your taxes!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The deadline to file your 2018 individual tax returns is Monday.
The Internal Revenue Service says that approximately 50-million taxpayers still need to file.
A total of about 153 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year.
The IRS is reminding last-minute taxpayers that help is available anytime on its website.
You can find information about free E-file options, extensions, secure ways to make a payment and more at the IRS website.
The average refund to date is 2,833.