Last chance to file your taxes!

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 4:48 AM, Apr 15, 2019

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The deadline to file your 2018 individual tax returns is Monday.

The Internal Revenue Service says that approximately 50-million taxpayers still need to file.

A total of about 153 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year.

The IRS is reminding last-minute taxpayers that help is available anytime on its website.

You can find information about free E-file options, extensions, secure ways to make a payment and more at the IRS website.

The average refund to date is 2,833.

 